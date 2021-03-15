Log in
Invitation to bid by auction – Reopening of Federal Treasury notes

03/15/2021 | 06:29am EDT
Press release

Frankfurt am Main

15 March 2021

Page 1 of 1

Invitation to bid by auction

Reopening of Federal Treasury notes

For the account of the Federal Government, the German Finance Agency, through Deutsche Bundesbank, will reopen the

0 % Federal Treasury notes of 2021 (2023)

due on 10 March 2023

ISIN DE0001104834

launched on 2 February 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 5 billion is envisaged for the issue (including retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 6 billion.

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of a full 0.005 percentage point. Non-competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the competitive bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Value date:

Thursday, 18 March 2021

Settlement:

delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of

Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 10:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
