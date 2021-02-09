Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Invitation to bid by auction – Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) series 183

02/09/2021 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Invitation to bid by auction Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") series 183

Frankfurt am Main 9 February 2021 Page 1 of 1

For the account of the Federal Government, the German Finance Agency through Deutsche Bundesbank will reopen the

0 % five-yearFederal notes series 183 of 2021 (2026) due on 10 April 2026

ISIN DE0001141836

on 10 February 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume of the five-year Federal notes amounts to € 5 billion.

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of full 0.01 percentage points. Non-competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the competitive bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period:

Wednesday, 10 February 2021,

Inclusion in stock

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

exchange trading:

Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Value date:

Friday, 12 February 2021

Settlement:

delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of

Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 10:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/08​MOTOR VEHICLES : Q3/2020
PU
02/08INTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS : December 2020
PU
02/08Invitation to bid by auction – Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) series 183
PU
02/08Fox News asks for Smartmatic lawsuit over election-rigging claims to be dismissed
RE
02/08Global stocks inch to record high; dollar weakens
RE
02/08Global stocks inch to record high; dollar weakens
RE
02/08Bitcoin powers to new high as Tesla takes it mainstream
RE
02/08MONEX EUROPE : Reflationary environment props and drops dollar in yesterday's session
PU
02/08Italian Industrial Production Decreased in December
DJ
02/08China Janunary bank loans surge to record, credit growth slows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
3Japan's households, firms continue to hoard cash as pandemic pain persists
4KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop shares slump as Reddit rally ebbs
5BETSSON AB : BETSSON : Year-end report and Q4 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ