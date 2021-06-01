Log in
Invitation to bid by auction – Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) series 183

06/01/2021 | 05:26am EDT
Press release

Invitation to bid by auction Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") series 183

Frankfurt am Main 1 June 2021 Page 1 of 1

For the account of the Federal Government, the German Finance Agency through Deutsche Bundesbank will reopen once again the

0 % five-yearFederal notes series 183 of 2021 (2026) due on 10 April 2026

ISIN DE0001141836

on 2 June 2021, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume of the five-year Federal notes amounts to € 21 billion.

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of full 0.01 percentage points. Non-competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the competitive bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period:

Wednesday, 2 June 2021,

Inclusion in stock

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

exchange trading:

Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Value date:

Friday, 4 June 2021

Settlement:

delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of

Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS