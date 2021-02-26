Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invitation to bid – Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

02/26/2021 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

26 February 2021

Page 1 of 2

Invitation to bid

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

As already announced the following Bubills will be reopened by a multi-ISIN auction on 1 March 2021:

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills) June 2020 issue / maturity 12 months

ISIN DE0001030229

Current volume: € 16.5 billion

Due on 9 June 2021

Residual maturity: 3 months (98 interest days)

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills) January 2021 issue / maturity 11 months

ISIN DE0001030328

Current volume : € 4 billion

Due on 15 December 2021

Residual maturity: 9 months (287 interest days)

A total amount of € 6 billion is envisaged for the reopened Bubills (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 3 billion for each Bubill. The effective increase amount of each Bubill will be determined as part of the auction allotment on 1 March 2021.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Kommunikation

Wilhelm-Epstein-Straße 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Telefon: +49 (0)69 9566-3511 oder -3512, Telefax: +49 (0)69 9566-3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Bei publizistischer Verwertung wird um die Angabe der Quelle gebeten.

Frankfurt am Main 26 February 2021 Page 2 of 2

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period:

Monday, 1 March 2021, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Settlement:

delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of Clearstream

Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aPLANETREE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Resignation of executive director
PU
05:37aNAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : NIS maintains market stability and invests over 25 billion dinars
PU
05:37aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C : AGM to be held
PU
05:36aBank of Japan buys ETFs for first time this month after market rout
RE
05:35aIrish housebuilder Glenveagh sees "huge" demand as mortgage approvals rise
RE
05:35aUzbekistan's achievements in the field of open data were noted at an international online conference
PU
05:35aS ENJOY SERVICE : Voluntary announcement becoming a constituent of hang seng family of indexes
PU
05:33aHOW QUALCOMM IS BUILDING THE FUTURE OF XR : A conversation with Hugo Swart
PU
05:33aCHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS : Continuing connected transaction - framework agreement for the provision of pipeline network usage service
PU
05:32aDOWNING ONE VCT : Issue of Equity (DRIS)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds increase pressure on Danone CEO
4BP PLC : Carbon offsets gird for lift-off as big money gets close to nature
5BNP PARIBAS : GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ