Press release

Frankfurt am Main

26 February 2021

Page 1 of 2

Invitation to bid

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

As already announced the following Bubills will be reopened by a multi-ISIN auction on 1 March 2021:

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills) June 2020 issue / maturity 12 months

ISIN DE0001030229

Current volume: € 16.5 billion

Due on 9 June 2021

Residual maturity: 3 months (98 interest days)

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills) January 2021 issue / maturity 11 months

ISIN DE0001030328

Current volume : € 4 billion

Due on 15 December 2021

Residual maturity: 9 months (287 interest days)

A total amount of € 6 billion is envisaged for the reopened Bubills (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 3 billion for each Bubill. The effective increase amount of each Bubill will be determined as part of the auction allotment on 1 March 2021.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Kommunikation

Wilhelm-Epstein-Straße 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Telefon: +49 (0)69 9566-3511 oder -3512, Telefax: +49 (0)69 9566-3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Bei publizistischer Verwertung wird um die Angabe der Quelle gebeten.

Frankfurt am Main 26 February 2021 Page 2 of 2

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period: Monday, 1 March 2021, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time Value date: Wednesday, 3 March 2021 Settlement: delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.