Invitation to media – Member of Parliament Rachel Bendayan to announce Government of Canada support for ImmuniT, a Montréal-based SME

08/12/2021 | 10:32am EDT
Montréal, Quebec, August 12, 2021- Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions(CED)

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will announce financial assistance from the Government of Canada to support the growth of ImmuniT.

This innovative business excels in cellular biology, immunology and oncology research, particularly for the analysis of occupational diseases.

This CED financial contribution will be announced on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Date:
August 13, 2021

Time:
11 a.m.

Location:
The press briefing will be held online through the Zoom platform.

Journalists must confirm their participation by registering at the following address https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iTXPydxRRLqiGYiYjg5Wcg.

Information

Media Relations
Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
media@dec-ced.gc.ca

Catherine Mounier-Desrochers
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
catherine.mounier-desrochers@canada.ca

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 14:31:21 UTC.


