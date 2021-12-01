Iodine Software Surpasses $1 Billion Valuation With Strategic Growth Investment from Advent International

Advent to acquire significant stake in business;

Bain Capital Ventures and Silversmith Capital Partners to remain shareholders

Iodine Software (“Iodine” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare AI company, today announced a strategic growth investment from Advent International (“Advent”), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. Advent will acquire a significant stake in Iodine in a transaction that values the business at over $1 billion. Bain Capital Ventures (“BCV”) and Silversmith Capital Partners (“Silversmith”), which invested in the Company in 2018, will remain shareholders. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Utilizing advancing technology to scale hospital resources, ease administrative burden, and maximize reimbursement is more important than ever,” said William Chan, Iodine’s CEO and co-founder. “We’ve always been committed to building the most powerful, predictive tools available. This investment provides access to capital for expansion and growth strategies so that we can innovate faster and find more ways to empower healthcare leaders to meet with confidence the delicate balance of quality, efficiency, and system financial resilience.”

Iodine Software provides the leading clinical AI solution for highly accurate capture of patient documentation. The Company’s platforms are trusted by more than 800 hospitals and are used by more than 80,000 healthcare providers nationwide.

Iodine’s AwareCDI solution recently received the top overall performance score in the 2021 KLAS Clinical Documentation Improvement Report. The company also recently completed the acquisitions of Artifact Health and ChartWise to broaden its market reach, bolster its portfolio, and deliver a comprehensive query transformation solution that solves a critical physician pain point.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Iodine Software as it continues to experience rapid growth across hospitals and health systems,” said Carmine Petrone, a Managing Director on Advent’s Healthcare team. “Iodine’s world-class AI innovation engine and strong customer focus underpin the company’s ability to deliver a best-in-class product with highly differentiated value.” Lauren Young, a Managing Director on Advent’s technology team, added: “With our extensive experience scaling software and healthcare businesses, we look forward to working with Bain Capital Ventures and Silversmith Capital Partners to support William and the entire Iodine team to continue driving innovation and building a leading AI/machine learning-driven revenue cycle management platform.”

This investment will empower Iodine to invest further in its AI engine, CognitiveML, to power new and additional products in other strategic areas of care delivery for health systems.

“We were excited to partner with the founders of Iodine back in 2018 as their first institutional investor, and are even more thrilled to partner with Advent and the Iodine team to support the next phase of growth,” said Jeff Crisan, Managing Partner at Silversmith Capital Partners. Yumin Choi, partner at Bain Capital Ventures, added, “We saw the enormous potential its AI-powered software would provide to hospitals going through digital transformations. With this strategic investment, Iodine will have the opportunity to reach more hospital professionals, resulting in better care for patients across the US."

Over the past 30+ years, Advent has invested or committed more than $11 billion in 88 technology companies and $10 billion in 51 healthcare companies, including health tech, software, and provider businesses.

Deutsche Bank served as exclusive financial advisor to Iodine and Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC served as the Company’s legal advisors. For Advent, Evercore and TripleTree served as financial advisors and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel.

About Iodine Software

Iodine is an enterprise AI company that is championing a radical rethink of how to create value for healthcare professionals, leaders, and their organizations: automating complex clinical tasks, generating insights and empowering intelligent care. Iodine’s powerful predictive engine complements the skills and judgement of healthcare professionals by interpreting raw clinical data to generate real-time, highly focused, predictive insights that clinicians and hospital administrators can leverage to dramatically augment the management of care delivery – facilitating critical decisions, scaling clinical workforces through automation, and improving the financial position of health systems. For more information, please visit iodinesoftware.com.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 companies in 42 countries, and as of June 30, 2021, had $81 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 245 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After more than 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com or www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international.

About Bain Capital Ventures

Bain Capital Ventures partners with disruptive founders to accelerate their ideas to market. BCV invests from seed to growth in startups driving transformation across industries, from SaaS, infrastructure software and security to fintech and healthcare to commerce and consumer tech. The firm has helped launch and commercialize more than 365 companies, including Attentive, Digital Currency Group, DocuSign, Flywire, Jet.com, LinkedIn, Redis Labs, Rent the Runway, SendGrid, and SurveyMonkey. BCV has $9.2 billion in assets under management with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston, and Palo Alto. Follow the firm via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $2.0 billion of capital under management. Silversmith’s mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, Centauri Health Solutions, DistroKid, Impact, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, Panalgo, Unily, Upperline Health, Validity, and Webflow. The partners have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including ABILITY Network, Archer Technologies, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty Dialysis, MedHOK, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Wrike. For more information about Silversmith, please visit www.silversmith.com.

