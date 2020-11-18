Log in
Ion Storage Named a Top 20 Future Start-Up Company

11/18/2020 | 08:08am EST

Maryland’s Governor Highlights Innovative New Companies

Governor Larry Hogan yesterday announced that Ion Storage Systems (ISS) made Maryland’s Future 20, a list of innovative startups from various industries that have the potential to be the state’s next major business success story. Ion Storage made the final cut based on its innovation, future growth potential, the company’s Maryland story, and “wow” factor. The selection to the list comes on the heels of ISS’s new headquarters acquisition in Beltsville, MD.

The hard work and determination of our team is paying off in increased recognition and investment appeal,” said Ricky Hanna, ISS CEO. “We appreciate Governor Hogan and State Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz for honoring us. This morale booster will help us to continue full speed ahead as we work to deliver on the promise of our game-changing battery.”

The Maryland Future 20 will be featured in Maryland Commerce blog posts, videos, and social media promotion for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, and the commerce department encourages sharing and promoting stories of innovation from around the state on its Innovation Uncovered website.

ISS is in the process of building out its staff and expects to increase these efforts with the opening of its new location.

About Ion Storage Systems

Ion Storage Systems creates extreme batteries that are safer, lighter, and enable form factors with tighter packing density that enhance system performance. These innovations empower the world’s innovators to break down barriers in their product development cycles to redefine what’s possible and begin building the products of tomorrow today.

ISS is a spin-out from the University of Maryland–College Park. Visit www.ionstoragesystems.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
