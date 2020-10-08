Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IonSense Announces the First Shipment of the JumpShot™ Technology based DART® Source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 10:38am EDT

SAUGUS, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IonSense Inc., the leader in ambient mass spectrometry, announces the first shipments of their next-generation JumpShot™ Technology enabled DART® source. The system includes all new robotics and control programs that deliver dramatically improved results in its core business of direct analysis in real time experimentation.

The JumpShot Technology system coordinates the two major components of the direct analysis process, ionization and sample positioning, to achieve a major improvement in high speed analysis of samples in ambient air. This new system results in three major benefits for the researchers.

  • Increased Speed –mass analysis at up to 20 samples per minute
  • Reproducibility – improved signal-to-noise and reproducibility in the ionization process
  • Scalability –automated sample control and data analysis provide more reliable peak detection and quantitation

These increased capabilities reduce the time needed to characterize products in complex chemical reactions. This removes the analysis bottleneck from high-throughput experimentation (HTE) that is utilized in catalysis and organic synthesis.

“We are pleased with the high interest in the JumpShot System since its introduction at the ASMS 2020 Reboot in June,” says Brian Musselman, IonSense CEO. “Clearly the need for cost-effective rapid analysis is a pressing challenge in the industry.”

The JumpShot System is available for virtual customer demonstrations in either semi-manual or high-throughput configurations. To schedule a viewing or for more information please contact sales@ionsense.com or go to ionsense.com.

About IonSense Corporation (www.ionsense.com)
IonSense Inc., established in 2005, is the leading provider of Ambient Ionization sources, systems and integrated solutions for the $5B Mass Spectrometry marketplace. Headquartered in Saugus, MA the company manufactures, sells and markets the DART® (Direct Analysis in Real Time) ionization source, the first open air ionization product to be patented and sold commercially. JUMPSHOT is a trademark of IonSense, Inc. DART is a trademark of JEOL USA.

Contact:
Brian Musselman
(781) 484-1043
info@ionsense.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aCANTARGIA : completes recruitment and reports positive interim update in CAN04 pancreatic cancer combination therapy
AQ
10:46aAT&T : Should you invest in Workhorse Group, Carnival Corp, AT&T, Morgan Stanley, or Ford Motor?
PR
10:46aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Thinking about buying stock in Gevo Inc, Intec Pharma, Advanced Micro Devices, Norwegian Cruise Line, or Sorrento Therapeutics?
PR
10:46aGlobal Health Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024 | SpendEdge
BU
10:46aCADENCE DESIGN : Pegasus Verification System Certified for TSMC N16, N12 and N7 Process Technologies
BU
10:46aAugmented Reality (AR) Market | Adoption of AR-enabled Smart Glasses to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:46aPreschool Market In India to Reach $ 3.27 bn by 2024, EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
BU
10:45aLEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10:45aMNA Nurses at Baystate Noble Hospital File Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Baystate Health for Failure to Provide Information about Hospital's Community Boards and the Impact of Service Cuts and Economic Takeaways
PR
10:45aECB appoints Wolfgang Proissl as Director General Communications
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..
3ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
4NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
5S&P 500 : Investors eye discounted U.S. healthcare sector as Biden's lead in polls grows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group