Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iowa top court rejects right to abortion

06/17/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The Supreme Court of Iowa on Friday ruled that the state's constitution does not include a "fundamental right" to abortion.

The 5-2 ruling reverses its own finding from four years ago... and revives a law requiring women to wait 24 hours after an initial appointment before getting an abortion.

A Planned Parenthood affiliate said the group was "deeply disappointed" by the ruling, but also noted the ruling still leaves room to challenge the 24-hour waiting period in the lower court on the grounds that it imposes an "undue burden" on women seeking abortion.

"Definitely have a long road ahead of us, a long fight ahead of us."

Sheena Dooley works for Planned Parenthood North Central States:

"... we have been taking steps to kind of prepare for everything that's going on in the abortion landscape within our five-state affiliate. And one of those things, for instance, are patient navigators. So people can contact us and we can help them navigate and find the closest place to get the care that they need when that situation happens."

The Iowa ruling comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to soon issue a major ruling that could dramatically curtail abortion rights at the national level.

Since the leak of a draft opinion indicating the top court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, eight-foot tall fencing has been erected around the building... which remains in the form of lockdown.

Unlike other government buildings in Washington, D.C., no members of the public have been allowed into the U.S. Supreme Court since March of 2020.

For abortion-rights protester Guido Reichstadter - who spent a night in jail after for locking himself to the fence in early June - the fencing is a sign of how out of touch the conservative justices are with public sentiment.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11aGermany's debt interest payments could soar next year, finance minister warns - newspaper
RE
01:10aGlobal dirty money watchdog keeps Pakistan on 'grey list'
RE
12:57aHKMA buys HK$12.8 billion from market as currency hits weak end of trading band
RE
12:41aBlast hits Sikh temple in Afghan capital Kabul -temple official
RE
12:30aQuebecor to buy Shaw's Freedom Mobile for $2.19 billion
RE
12:07aChina's May aluminium imports drop 16% y/y
RE
06/17Iowa top court rejects right to abortion
RE
06/17As war in east rages on, Ukraine gets chance to 'live the European dream'
RE
06/17Fire at Sinopec Shanghai Petchem plant kills one
RE
06/17ISS recommends Aerojet investors back CEO in bitter proxy contest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS