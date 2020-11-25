Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IpVenture : Alleviates Supply-Chain Stress--Late Arrivals, Damaged Items, and Missing Parts

11/25/2020 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • IpVenture’s Asset Tracking and Management Technologies get real-time location and environmental data from long-lasting asset trackers
  • The Technologies instantaneously generate user-friendly and accurate logistic insights, and dynamically adjusts asset environment 

The shift from in-store commerce to online purchasing has been swift and dramatic as coronavirus lockdowns and disruptions trigger unforeseen changes in behavior and consumption. This year’s third quarter has seen Home Depot online orders jump 80% and Walmart in the U.S. jump 79%. Suppliers struggle to meet rising and fluctuating demands, while companies and consumers are exposed to all the potential pitfalls of delivery: late arrivals, damaged items, missing parts, or out-of-stock products. It is now more imperative than ever that businesses don’t sacrifice quality for quantity.

To alleviate the strain on supply chains, IpVenture presents its Asset Tracking and Management Technologies: a platform to locate, maintain, and even replace your supplies in real time, at least by dynamically generating accurate logistic insights. The tracking and management technologies include location sensing that can supplement GPS with local means of positioning, such as using cellular or WiFi signals indoor, to better avoid positioning issues based on satellite signals alone. Users can watch their deliveries in real time on user-friendly presentations and can also set up personalized geofences and notifications to receive customized real-time alerts.

For sensitive items, such as those requiring controlled temperature environments, an asset tracker, with different sensors, can wirelessly monitor and dynamically adjust the delivery’s environment to better preserve the items. In the event of an accident, the asset tracker can provide time and location-stamped data, including images, videos, and other information to control centers that can then react immediately. All this can be done while preserving power; the asset tracker can be remotely controlled from a central office to adjust its rates of acquiring and reporting positions, or it can dynamically adjust its rates based on motion and remaining battery life.

The turmoil in supply chains this year has clearly demonstrated that businesses must be able to respond quickly to supply volatility and shifting demands. With these patented technologies and more, IpVenture strives to provide market-driven ideas and user-friendly technologies.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:37pFARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:37pBJ WHOLESALE CLUB : WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:37pSOMA GOLD : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2020
PU
01:36pLEXON : 's Oblio Named as One of TIME's 100 Best Inventions Of 2020
BU
01:36pTHE BEST BOSE HEADPHONES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Top Bose 700, QC35, Sport Earbuds & QuietComfort Earbuds Sales Highlighted by Deal Tomato
BU
01:33pSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS L P : 2020 Annual Report
PU
01:33pCLEVELAND CLIFFS : Receives Antitrust Clearance from US Department of Justice for the Acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA
PU
01:33pEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil plans to reduce staffing levels in Canada
PU
01:33pDon't tell the kids but chores are good for them … all year long
GL
01:32pNOWTRANSIT : Management Discussion and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA ISSUES TWO RECALLS COVERING 9,500 U.S. VEHICLES: NHTSA
2AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
3THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : CFO Helps Company Make Cuts, Operational Changes
4DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
5At China's premier internet conference, few address the regulatory elephant in the room

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ