IpVenture : Introduces Hydration Sensor, a New Hydration Assessment Technology

05/28/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
Dehydration is a rampant problem. On average, 75 percent of all Americans are chronically dehydrated. By the time one experiences thirst, dehydration has already set in. For athletes, elderly, and the ill, dehydration can be dangerous.

IpVenture presents its patented technology for hydration sensors, a disposable strip that tests your saliva to determine your hydration levels. Simply stick one end of the strip into a handheld hydration sensor device and let the other end touch your saliva. The device will show your status. The device can also be wirelessly coupled to your smart phone, which can perform additional analysis and wirelessly send results to other persons of interest, such as a doctor.

Rather than rely on the one-size-fits-all approach of drinking eight glasses of water per day—a method that does not take into consideration body weight, activity levels, and environmental conditions—IpVenture’s hydration sensor can provide specific analysis of an individual’s needs without waiting for side effects.

No matter your profession or activity level, optimizing one’s hydration is a vital part of maintaining one’s health. IpVenture proudly presents its innovative patented technologies to serve athletes, the elderly, and even pet owners in keeping their loved ones active and well.


© Business Wire 2021
