Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 09/08/2021 And 13/08/2021

Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
|
Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
financial instrument
|
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
|
Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
|
Platform
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
13/08/2021
|
FR0010259150
|
22343
|
81.9212
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
13/08/2021
|
FR0010259150
|
7438
|
81.8833
|
CEUX
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
13/08/2021
|
FR0010259150
|
2,144
|
81.9585
|
TQEX
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
13/08/2021
|
FR0010259150
|
1,956
|
81.8797
|
AQUIS
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
33,881
|
81.9128
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005062/en/