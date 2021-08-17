Log in
Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 09/08/2021 And 13/08/2021

08/17/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

13/08/2021

FR0010259150

22343

81.9212

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

13/08/2021

FR0010259150

7438

81.8833

CEUX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

13/08/2021

FR0010259150

2,144

81.9585

TQEX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

13/08/2021

FR0010259150

1,956

81.8797

AQUIS

 

 

 

TOTAL

33,881

81.9128

 


© Business Wire 2021
