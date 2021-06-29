Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 21/06/2021 and 25/06/2021

Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of
the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/06/2021
|FR0010259150
|
5425
|
88,2568
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/06/2021
|FR0010259150
|
3 002
|
88,8037
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/06/2021
|FR0010259150
|
15 400
|
90,7703
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/06/2021
|FR0010259150
|
0
|
0,0000
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/06/2021
|FR0010259150
|
3 190
|
90,1775
|XPAR
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|
27 265
|
89,9664
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005677/en/