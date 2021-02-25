Log in
Ipsen, Pfizer Pharm and MSD Animal health topping the list of the Best Places To Work in Algeria 2021

02/25/2021
Ipsen, Pfizer pharm and MSD Animal health are recognized among the top 3 Best Places To Work in Algeria in 2021 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places To Work” program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program that provides employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about engagement and satisfaction of their employees, and honors those who deliver an outstanding work experience.

In a statement from Benjamin BOISEAU general manager for Ipsen Algeria “It is an immense pride to see that, in this particular context, our employees and our culture make the difference and allow us to continue to climb the steps of the best working environment in North Africa specially in Algeria and Tunisia”

“We are particularly proud to have been recognized among the Best Employers in our industry in Algeria. This new distinction reinforces our international positioning as an employer of choice and our desire to always provide an optimal working environment for our employees. Our employees represent the most precious asset of our organization” said Abderrahmane Mekerba, General Manager for Pfizer Pharm Algeria.

“Glad to know that MSD has been selected as the best place to work for our first participation in this program. Our goal is to invest in our employees by creating an adequate working environment to help them grow and improve their performance. We intend to capitalize on their well-being and commitment, especially in these special circumstances we are experiencing this last year” said Mohamed MATOUB County Lead Algeria for MSD Animal health.

“These certified companies are enthusiastic about the wellbeing and the engagement of their employees and are committed to taking the next steps required to enable them to become an ‘extraordinarily engaged’ organizations” said Hamza Idrissi program Manager for Algeria.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org


© Business Wire 2021
