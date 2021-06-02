Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ipsen : Initiates a Share Buy-back Program to Cover Its Performance and Employee Share Plans

06/02/2021 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) has appointed an investment-services provider to purchase 500,000 Ipsen S.A. shares, or about 0.6% of the share capital, over a maximum period of six months. The shares purchased under this agreement will be allocated mainly to cover its free performance share-allocation plans and its new employee share-ownership plan.

This program is made pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ meeting, held on 27 May 2021.

Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience; it also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With Total Sales of over €2.5bn in FY 2020, Ipsen sells more than 20 medicines in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. The Company’s research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has c.5,700 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:13aDELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU  : volunteers clock up over 3,000 hours for Futures Month
PU
01:13aANA  : and Peach Aviation to Begin Offering Codeshare
PU
01:12aSERBA DINAMIK  : shareholder PNB has 'deep concern' after audit issues raised
RE
01:11aGlobal energy investments set to recover in 2021 but remain far from a net zero pathway
PU
01:09aKUROS BIOSCIENCES  : Press Release, 2 June 2021
PU
01:09aSONY  : IR Day 2021 All Materials
PU
01:07aANALYSIS : 'Greenium' shrinks as climate bond sales swell to record
RE
01:07aOil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects
RE
01:07aAMAZON COM  : is kicking off summer with Prime Day, coming June 21-22
PU
01:07aRELIEF THERAPEUTICS  : Reports that its Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, has Submitted an Application for Emergency Use Authorization for Aviptadil to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares tick up U.S. data bolsters reopening hopes
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaugh..
4AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
5PLDT INC. : PLDT : REVIVING LIVELIHOOD,         ENRICHING LIVES

HOT NEWS