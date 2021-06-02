Ipsen : Initiates a Share Buy-back Program to Cover Its Performance and Employee Share Plans

Regulatory News:

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) has appointed an investment-services provider to purchase 500,000 Ipsen S.A. shares, or about 0.6% of the share capital, over a maximum period of six months. The shares purchased under this agreement will be allocated mainly to cover its free performance share-allocation plans and its new employee share-ownership plan.

This program is made pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ meeting, held on 27 May 2021.

Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience; it also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With Total Sales of over €2.5bn in FY 2020, Ipsen sells more than 20 medicines in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. The Company’s research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has c.5,700 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005981/en/