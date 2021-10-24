Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IrBEA Conference Webinar Special 1 – COP26 Goal 1: securing global net zero by mid-century & keep 1.5 degrees within reach

10/24/2021 | 03:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For all those who took part in this webinar or those who would like to catch up.

You can view the live recording here

Topic Overview
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have recognised that bioenergy represents the largest current contributor to renewable energy across the world and is likely to remain that way for at least the first half of this century. They also highlight the role that bioenergy can play in carbon removal as well as in the development of bioenergy-based fuel alternatives for fossil fuels as biorefinery technologies mature. The IPPC also reports on the complimentary role bioenergy can play alongside the food, fibre, and forestry products sector but this is a sector that will require investment, support and the right policy measures in place to ensure the continued sustainability of the sector.

Speakers at this webinar explored the following areas:
• The potential for bioenergy in Ireland is significantly lagging behind Europe.
• Bioenergy is part of a suite of emissions reduction measures required.
• The scale of the challenge to decarbonise heat, transport, electricity and agriculture.
• The blinds spot that exist in Irish policy and supports towards bioenergy.
• Recognising the role of bioenergy in achieving 51% emissions reduction by 2030.

Speakers
Paddy Phelan - IrBEA President & CEO of 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea)
Dr Paul Deane - Research Fellow at University College Cork MaREI
Christian Rakos - President World Bioenergy Association
Harmen Dekker - Director European Biogas Association
Seán Finan - CEO Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) (Chair)

Disclaimer

IrBEA - Irish Bioenergy Association published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 19:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56pExclusive-Turkey's state banks likely to follow central bank and slash rates on Monday -sources
RE
03:54pIRBEA CONFERENCE WEBINAR SPECIAL 1 &NDASH; COP26 GOAL 1 : securing global net zero by mid-century & keep 1.5 degrees within reach
PU
03:31pErdogan's critics say expulsion call is diversion from economic woe
RE
03:18pItaly, UniCredit fail to clinch Monte dei Paschi rescue deal
RE
03:14pU.s. cdc says as of october 24, 12,888,226 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:14pU.s. cdc says 190,578,704 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of oct 24 vs 190,402,262 individuals as of oct 23
RE
03:14pU.s. cdc says 220,351,217 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of oct 24 versus 220,145,796 individuals as of oct 23
RE
03:13pU.s. cdc says administered 413,645,478 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of oct 24 vs 412,856,169 doses administered as of oct 23
RE
02:56pTurkish lira hits record low after Erdogan seeks expulsions
RE
01:55pElon Musk Says "None" When Asked How Much $Shib Is He Holding - Tweet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Italy, UniCredit fail to clinch Monte dei Paschi rescue deal
2China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property pr..
3Tesla : hikes price of Model X, Model S variants by $5,000
4Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
5Italy, UniCredit fail to clinch Monte dei Paschi rescue deal

HOT NEWS