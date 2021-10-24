IrBEA Conference Webinar Special 1 – COP26 Goal 1: securing global net zero by mid-century & keep 1.5 degrees within reach

For all those who took part in this webinar or those who would like to catch up.

You can view the live recording here

Topic Overview

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have recognised that bioenergy represents the largest current contributor to renewable energy across the world and is likely to remain that way for at least the first half of this century. They also highlight the role that bioenergy can play in carbon removal as well as in the development of bioenergy-based fuel alternatives for fossil fuels as biorefinery technologies mature. The IPPC also reports on the complimentary role bioenergy can play alongside the food, fibre, and forestry products sector but this is a sector that will require investment, support and the right policy measures in place to ensure the continued sustainability of the sector.

Speakers at this webinar explored the following areas:

• The potential for bioenergy in Ireland is significantly lagging behind Europe.

• Bioenergy is part of a suite of emissions reduction measures required.

• The scale of the challenge to decarbonise heat, transport, electricity and agriculture.

• The blinds spot that exist in Irish policy and supports towards bioenergy.

• Recognising the role of bioenergy in achieving 51% emissions reduction by 2030.