Iran Economic Monitor, Fall 2021 : Adapting to the New Normal - A Protracted Pandemic and Ongoing Sanctions

12/23/2021 | 05:47pm EST
Public Disclosure Authorized

Public Disclosure Authorized

Public Disclosure Authorized

IRAN ECONOMIC MONITOR

Adapting to the new normal: A protracted pandemic and ongoing sanctions

Fall 2021

Middle East and North Africa Region

Iran Economic Monitor

Adapting to the new normal: A protracted

pandemic and ongoing sanctions

Fall 2021

Middle East and North Africa Region

© 2021 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development / The World Bank 1818 H Street NW

Washington DC 20433 Telephone: 202-473-1000 Internet: www.worldbank.org

This work is a product of the staff of The World Bank with external contributions. The findings, interpretations, and conclusions expressed in this work do not necessarily reflect the views of The World Bank, its Board of Executive Directors, or the governments they represent.

The World Bank does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or currency of the data included in this work and does not assume responsibility for any errors, omissions, or discrepancies in the information, or liability with respect to the use of or failure to use the information, methods, processes, or conclusions set forth. The boundaries, colors, denominations, and other information shown on any map in this work do not imply any judgment on the part of The World Bank concerning the legal status of any territory or the endorsement or acceptance of such boundaries.

Nothing herein shall constitute or be construed or considered to be a limitation upon or waiver of the privileges and immunities of The World Bank, all of which are specifically reserved.

Rights and Permissions

The material in this work is subject to copyright. Because The World Bank encourages dissemination of its knowledge, this work may be reproduced, in whole or in part, for noncommercial purposes as long as full attribution to this work is given.

Any queries on rights and licenses, including subsidiary rights, should be addressed to World Bank Publications, The World Bank Group, 1818 H Street NW, Washington, DC 20433, USA; fax: 202-522-2625;e-mail: pubrights@worldbank.org.

Cover photos: Shutterstock/rawf8 (voter on Iranian flag background), Shutterstock/Yana Demenko (Beans and nuts in open spice market in Tehran, Iran), Shutterstock/Wanchana Phuangwan (Allahverdi Khan Bridge in Esfahan, Iran), and Shutterstock/ Lidia Daskalova (1 MW power plant in Iran). Further permission required for reuse.

Publication design and typesetting by The Word Express, Inc.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Abbreviations and Acronyms . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . v Preface . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .vii

Executive Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ix یتیریدم هدیکچ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . xi

1.  Recent Economic and Policy Developments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

.

1

Output and Demand . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. .

. .

.1

Labor Market and Jobs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

4

Public Sector Finance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

.8

Monetary Policy and Prices . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

11

External Sector . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

16

2.  Outlook and Risks . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

.

19

Outlook . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. .

. .

19

Risks and Opportunities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

20

List of Figures

Figure 1

GDP Rebounded in 2020/21 and Q1-21/22… . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

.2

Figure 2

…Partially Reducing Iran's Income Gap with Peers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

.2

Figure 3

Services and Oil Drove the Q1-21/22 Rebound . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

4

Figure 4

Iran Faced the Driest Year in Half-a-Century . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

.4

Figure 5

Electricity and Water Shortages Impacted Industrial Production in Summer 2021 . . . .

. .

. .

. . .5

Figure 6

The Rebound in GDP in Q1-21/22 Was Driven by Exports on the Expenditure Side .

.

.

.

.5

Figure 7

The Pandemic Drove Economic Participation Down Further . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

.6

Figure 8

The Labor Market Effects of the Pandemic Were Felt Differently across the Country .

.

.

.

.7

Figure 9

The Employment Ratio Has Been Persistently Low in Iran Despite

Having a Young Population… . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8

Figure 10

…and One of the Lowest Female Labor Participation Rates . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

8

Figure 11

Oil Revenues Have Plummeted to Historic Lows… . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

.

9

iii

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 22:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
