2022-01-21

Iran, Russia Sign Energy Agreements

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ Iranian Minister of Petroleum, Javad Owji, said on Thursday Tehran and Moscow signed multiple agreements in development of oil and gas fields, construction of petro-refineries and technology transfer.

It was one of the most productive trips and we achieved much more than we expected, Owji said, adding we had good meetings with Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy, Nikolai Shulginov, and Russian oil and gas companies.

We reached good agreements in development of oil and gas fields, construction of petro-refineries as well as transfer of technology and technological equipment which are much needed in oil industry, he stated, adding Iranian people will see the effect of these agreements in energy sector.

These agreements will soon be taken into effect as both countries are determined to cooperate. The comprehensive roadmap of joint cooperation was prepared for all oil and energy subsidiaries, he noted.

We submitted our proposals to the Russian side last month and Russia's capable companies announced their interests to cooperate in these areas, he added.

On US harsh sanctions against Iran and Russia, Owji said both countries are of abundant oil and gas reserves and great potentials which can be used, he stressed, people and energy sector will definitely see the effects of the agreements.

Russians are well aware that the Iranian government and Oil Ministry are determined to strengthen and continue such ties, he said. "Iran and Russia also share similar views in OPEC Plus."

