Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Iran, Russia Sign Energy Agreements

01/23/2022 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2022-01-21
Iran, Russia Sign Energy Agreements

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ Iranian Minister of Petroleum, Javad Owji, said on Thursday Tehran and Moscow signed multiple agreements in development of oil and gas fields, construction of petro-refineries and technology transfer.

It was one of the most productive trips and we achieved much more than we expected, Owji said, adding we had good meetings with Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy, Nikolai Shulginov, and Russian oil and gas companies.
We reached good agreements in development of oil and gas fields, construction of petro-refineries as well as transfer of technology and technological equipment which are much needed in oil industry, he stated, adding Iranian people will see the effect of these agreements in energy sector.
These agreements will soon be taken into effect as both countries are determined to cooperate. The comprehensive roadmap of joint cooperation was prepared for all oil and energy subsidiaries, he noted.
We submitted our proposals to the Russian side last month and Russia's capable companies announced their interests to cooperate in these areas, he added.
On US harsh sanctions against Iran and Russia, Owji said both countries are of abundant oil and gas reserves and great potentials which can be used, he stressed, people and energy sector will definitely see the effects of the agreements.
Russians are well aware that the Iranian government and Oil Ministry are determined to strengthen and continue such ties, he said. "Iran and Russia also share similar views in OPEC Plus."




Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 07:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:24aNATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri) announces the latest developmen...
PU
03:24aDEERA INVESTMENT & REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Board Of Directors-(DERA)-2022-01-23
PU
03:24aTREAT YOURSELF : How Rewards Can Be Part Of A Healthy Daily Ritual
PU
03:18aExplainer-Lebanon's financial crisis and how it happened
RE
03:18aGhana blast leaves survivors with cuts and questions
RE
03:15aPenny pinching and power cuts; Lebanon's middle class squeezed by crisis
RE
03:14aEthiopian army planning to 'eliminate' Tigrayan forces -military official
RE
03:14a'Another crime' say survivors of coalition strikes on Yemeni detention centre
RE
03:11aGuinea junta establishes council to lead transition to elections
RE
03:10aUganda's central bank governor has died -deputy speaker
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear ..
2UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
3Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
4One surrendered Hong Kong hamster tests COVID positive as city lockdown..
5Two Australian states to test school students twice weekly for COVID

HOT NEWS