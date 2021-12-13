Log in
Iran accuses Western parties to 2015 nuclear deal of 'blame game'

12/13/2021 | 11:49pm EST
VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday accused Western parties to its 2015 nuclear deal of "persisting in their blame game", a day after European diplomats said the accord would soon be an empty shell, without progress.

"Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of real diplomacy. We proposed our ideas early, and worked constructively and flexibly to narrow gaps," Iran's top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Twitter.

"Diplomacy is a two-way street. If there's real will to remedy the culprit's wrongdoing, the way for a quick, good deal will be paved."

On Monday, British, French and German diplomats said major powers and Iran had yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the nuclear deal, which will very soon become "an empty shell" without progress.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
