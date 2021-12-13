Iran accuses Western parties to 2015 nuclear deal of 'blame game'

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday accused Western
parties to its 2015 nuclear deal of "persisting in their blame
game", a day after European diplomats said the accord would soon
be an empty shell, without progress.
"Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of
real diplomacy. We proposed our ideas early, and worked
constructively and flexibly to narrow gaps," Iran's top
negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Twitter.
"Diplomacy is a two-way street. If there's real will to
remedy the culprit's wrongdoing, the way for a quick, good deal
will be paved."
On Monday, British, French and German diplomats said major
powers and Iran had yet to get down to business at talks on
rescuing the nuclear deal, which will very soon become "an empty
shell" without progress.
