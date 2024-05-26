DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Iran has approved a plan to raise its oil output to four million barrels per day, Iran's Tasnim news agency said on Sunday, without providing a time frame. (Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by William Mallard)
