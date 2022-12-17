Iran central bank governor blames protests for currency's fall

*
Hints more dollars may be put into market to support rial
*
Actress who was in Oscar-winning film held for backing
unrest
DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Iran's central bank governor
on Saturday partly blamed recent anti-government unrest for the
fall of the Iranian currency to record lows, while authorities
detained a prominent actress who had voiced support for
protesters.
The unrest, which poses one of the biggest challenges to
theocratic rule in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, also
saw groups of oil workers holding protests on Saturday to demand
higher wages, according to reports on social media.
The wider unrest currently gripping Iran was triggered by
the Sept. 16 death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old
woman who was arrested for wearing "inappropriate attire" under
Iran's strict Islamic dress code for women.
Authorities on Saturday detained Taraneh Alidoosti, star of
"The Salesman" which won an Academy Award for best foreign
language film in 2016, after she voiced support for the protests
and posted a photo of herself without a head scarf with a sign
reading "Woman, life, freedom" - a main slogan of demonstrators.
"Alidoosti, who did not provide documents backing up some of
her claims, was arrested hours ago by an order of the judicial
authority," the official news agency IRNA quoted a judiciary
statement as saying.
The statement said several celebrities had been summoned
over "unsubstantiated comments about recent events, and
publishing provocative material in support of earlier street
riots", and that some were detained. It did not elaborate.
In 2020, Alidoosti received a five-month suspended sentence
after she criticised on Twitter the morality police, which
enforces hijab or Islamic dress code.
Alidoosti was the latest of dozens of artists, journalists
and lawyers detained over the past three months for speaking out
against a violent security crackdown on the protesters, some of
whom have been released on bail.
Separately, Central Bank governor Ali Salehabadi
acknowledged that "the events of the past two months" had
contributed, along with U.S. sanctions, to a record fall of the
Iranian currency, but suggested dollars could be injected into
the market to shore up the troubled rial.
"To make adjustments in the (foreign exchange) market, we in
the Central Bank will act both as a market-maker and as a hard
currency policymaker," Salehabadi told state TV. "Whichever hard
currency is more in demand, we will offer that in the market."
Iran's troubled currency fell to a new low against the U.S.
dollar on Saturday as Iranians desperate to find safe havens for
their savings have been trying to buy dollars, other hard
currencies or gold.
The dollar sold for as much as 395,600 rials on the
unofficial market, up from 386,800 on Friday, according to
foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.
The economic daily Donya-e-Eqtesad’s website gave the dollar
rate as 382,300, up 1.2% from Friday.
The rial has lost nearly 20% of its value since the
nationwide protests erupted three months ago. In May 2018, the
currency was trading at about 65,000 per U.S. dollar just before
the United States withdrew from Iran's nuclear deal with world
powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.
A video shared on Twitter by 1500tasvir, an account that has
400,000 followers, showed what it said was a metro station in
Tehran on Saturday with the crowd chanting, "Political prisoners
must be freed!"
According to the activist HRANA news agency, 495 protesters
had been killed as of Friday, including 68 minors. Sixty-two
members of the security forces have also been killed. It said
18,450 people are estimated to have been arrested.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Mark Heinrich and
Daniel Wallis)