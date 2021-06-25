Iran dismisses Canada report on downing of airline as 'highly politicised'

June 25 (Reuters) - Iran criticised as "highly politicised"
on Friday a report by a special Canadian forensic team that
accused the country of incompetence and recklessness over the
downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year.
The report, published on Thursday, found that while the
shooting down of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 was
not premeditated, it did not absolve Iranian officials of
responsibility for the incident.
Iran has admitted it shot down the airliner shortly after
takeoff from Tehran in January 2020, killing 176 people, and
blamed a "disastrous mistake" by forces on high alert during a
confrontation with the United States.
The dead included 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent
residents.
"From a legal standpoint, they (Canada) lack any authority
to conduct a unilateral or arbitrary report or comment on an air
crash outside their jurisdiction," Mohsen Baharvand, Iran's
deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs, was
quoted as saying by Iranian media.
"If this highly politicised and illegal behaviour by Canada
became the norm, all countries, even the civil aviation
industry, would be the main victims."
"Iran has fulfilled its obligations under international law
and continues to pursue and implement them," Baharvand said,
adding that his country possessed sufficient documents and
expertise to be able to provide any required clarifications.
Ottawa has repeatedly complained that Iran's official
explanation did not answer many important questions about the
downing of the Ukrainian plane.
Canada and other countries are seeking reparations for
victims' families. Canada does not have formal diplomatic
relations with Iran, making the process lengthy and complex.
In March, Iran's civil aviation body blamed the crash on a
misaligned radar and an error by an air defence operator. Iran
has indicted 10 officials over the incident.
