STORY: :: Tehran residents say they're happy after

moderate Pezeshkian wins presidential election

"Honestly speaking, I just hope the expensiveness decreases, and jobs are easily found for young people, and that's it, I do not have any other special feelings; I'm happy that Mr Pezeshkian was elected."

:: July 6, 2024

"I have a positive feeling for now, with the condition that he fulfils the promises he has made. (white flash) With Mr. Pezeshkian, the sanctions will likely be lifted, and that's very good for people."

Iran's interior ministry announced on Saturday that Pezeshkian had won the country's presidential run-off.

This followed June 28 ballot with historically low turnout, when over 60% of Iranian voters abstained from the snap election for a successor to Ebrahim Raisi, who had died in a helicopter crash.

The next president is not expected to produce any major policy shift on the nuclear program or change in support for militia groups across the Middle East, but he runs the government day-to-day, and can influence the tone of Iran's foreign and domestic policy.