Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Iran hangs two men accused of killing security official during protests

01/07/2023 | 07:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a security official during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

The two men executed on Saturday had been convicted of killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force militia. Three others have been sentenced to death in the same case, while 11 received prison sentences.

"Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, principle perpetrators of the crime that led to the unjust martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian were hanged this morning," the judiciary said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

The latest executions bring to four the number of protesters officially known to have been executed in the aftermath of the unrest.

Amnesty International said last month that Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 others in what it called "sham trials designed to intimidate protesters in the popular uprising that has rocked the country".

It said all of those facing death sentences had been denied the right to adequate defence and access to lawyers of their choosing. Rights groups say defendants have instead had to rely on state-appointed attorneys who do little to defend them.

Amnesty said the court that convicted Karami, a 22-year-old karate champion, relied on forced confessions.

Hosseini's lawyer Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a Dec. 18 tweet that Hosseini had been severely tortured and that confessions extracted under torture had no legal basis.

He said Hosseini was beaten with his hands and feet tied up, kicked in the head until he passed out, and subjected to electric shocks on different parts of his body.

Iran denies that confessions are extracted under torture.

Mahsa Amini died in custody in September after being arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code laws. The protests that ensued represent one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

The Basij force, affiliated with Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, has been behind much of the crackdown.

Iran, which has blamed the unrest on its foreign foes including the United States, sees its crackdown of protests as preserving national sovereignty.

The rights group HRANA said that as of Friday, 517 protesters had been killed during unrest, including 70 minors. It said 68 members of the security forces had also been killed.

As many as 19,262 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.

Iranian officials have said that up to 300 people, including members of the security forces, have died.

The first protester known to be executed was 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari on Dec. 8, less than three months after his arrest. He was accused of burning a trash bin, blocking a road, stabbing a member of the Basij militia with a machete and threatening public safety.

Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged from a crane in public on Dec. 12 in the northeastern city of Mashhad, less than a month after his arrest. He was accused of stabbing to death two Basij members and wounding four other people in Mashhad.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.comEditing by William Mallard, Simon Cameron-Moore and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
09:00aSri Lanka's central bank to restrict use of overnight deposit facility
RE
08:48aGoogle challenges Android antitrust ruling in India's Supreme Court
RE
08:30aJournalists detained over footage appearing to show South Sudan president wet himself
RE
07:34aTesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
RE
07:15aIran hangs two men accused of killing security official during protests
RE
06:58aIndian government gets bids for majority stake in IDBI bank
RE
06:56aKevin McCarthy wins House Speaker bid on 15th try
RE
06:33aLondon to host international meeting on alleged war crimes in Ukraine
RE
06:08aRepublican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's dream job could become a nightmare
RE
05:59aReuters-schedule/…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok - Thai media reports
2Ant Group says Jack Ma relinquishes control of company
3U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks
4CES technology trade show adopts social theme
5Billionaire Jack Ma to cede control of Ant Group

HOT NEWS