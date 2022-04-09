Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 U.S. officials as nuclear talks stall

04/09/2022 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Iran's and U.S.' flags

(Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday that it had imposed sanctions on 15 more U.S. officials, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.

Almost all the officials named served during Trump's administration which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from the Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian foreign ministry accused the U.S. officials of supporting "terrorist groups and terrorist acts" against Iran, and Israel's "repressive acts" in the region and against the Palestinian people.

Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on salvaging the deal have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.

Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and several former ambassadors are among the officials targeted by the new Iranian sanctions.

In a similar move announced in January, Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, many of them from the U.S. military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq.

Last year, it imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior U.S. officials.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19aUK Labour Party calls on Sunak to explain offshore trusts claim
RE
06:15aIran imposes sanctions on 15 U.S. officials as nuclear talks stall
RE
06:09aGenerali shareholders urged to back CEO reappointment - documents
RE
06:04aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:45aPhilippines' Duterte, China's Xi call for restraint in South China Sea
RE
05:39aBritish diver rescued off Malaysia says his son died at sea
RE
05:39aBritish diver rescued off Malaysia says his son died at sea
RE
05:32aVietnam's VinFast seeks US government loans for expansion
RE
05:27aS.Africa's rand ends the week muted, stocks reverse losing streak
RE
05:24aAt least 16 killed in Burkina Faso army base attack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Benchmark Treasury yield hits 3-yr high; dollar posts weekly gain
2British diver rescued off Malaysia says his son died at sea
3Ukraine urges civilians to flee as rail attack toll rises
4Ukraine war pushes Germany to strengthen its bunker infrastructure
5WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger, become Warner Bros Discovery

HOT NEWS