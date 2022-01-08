Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general

01/08/2022 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Second anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Saturday imposed sanctions on dozens more Americans, many of them from the U.S. military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said the 51 Americans had been targeted for what it called "terrorism" and human rights violations. The step lets Iranian authorities seize any assets they hold in Iran, but the apparent absence of such assets means it will likely be symbolic.

The ministry said in a statement carried by local media that the 51 had been targeted for "their role in the terrorist crime by the United States against the martyred General Qassem Soleimani and his companions and the promotion of terrorism and violations of fundamental human rights".

Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards, was killed in Iraq in a drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, ordered by then President Donald Trump.

Those added to Iran's sanctions list included U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien.

In a similar move announced a year ago, Iran imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior U.S. officials over what it called "terrorist and anti-human rights" acts.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking on the second anniversary of Soleimani's assassination, said this week Trump must face trial for the killing or Tehran would take revenge.

The Trump administration rained sanctions down on Iranian officials, politicians and companies after withdrawing the United States in 2018 from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran and the United States are currently holding indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 deal.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:56aGerman SPD official defends pro-Nord Stream 2 policy
RE
10:53aANTI-VAX PROTESTERS TELL FRANCE'S MACRON : 'We'll piss you off'
RE
10:43aManchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post
RE
10:41aECB MAY NEED TO ACT IF ENERGY PRICE RISES MORE PERSISTENT : Schnabel
RE
10:40aGerman health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy
RE
10:37aIran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
RE
10:35aSwedish crown princess contracts COVID-19 amid surging infections
RE
10:27aVenezuela's inflation hit 686.4% in 2021 - central bank
RE
10:24aIran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
RE
10:18aISABEL SCHNABEL :  Looking through higher energy prices? Monetary policy and the green transition
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
4British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
5Ex-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest

HOT NEWS