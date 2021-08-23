Iran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, says Iranian official

DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday it is ready to
ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, a day after the leader of
Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah group said more vessels
carrying Iranian fuel would sail soon to help ease the country's
fuel shortage.
"We sell our oil and its products based on our own decisions
and the needs of our friend. Iran is ready to send fuel again to
Lebanon if needed," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed
Khatibzadeh said in an online weekly news conference.
"Certainly we cannot see the suffering of the Lebanese
people."
On Sunday Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah said the first vessel
shipping Iranian fuel to Lebanon, which last Thursday the group
announced was about to leave Iran, had already sailed.
Last week Iran's semi-official Nournews news website
reported that the fuel shipments to Lebanon were all purchased
by a group of Lebanese Shi'ite businessmen.
"We announce our readiness to sell fuel to the Lebanese
government in addition to the fuel purchased by the Lebanese
Shi'ite businessmen, if the Lebanese government is willing,"
said Khatibzadeh.
Hezbollah's foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences
from the purchase, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a
country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.
U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil exports, reimposed in 2018 when
then-President Donald Trump exited Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal
with six powers, aim to cut its crude sales to zero.
Hezbollah, founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982,
has also been targeted by U.S. sanctions.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jan Harvey)