Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, says Iranian official

08/23/2021 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday it is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, a day after the leader of Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah group said more vessels carrying Iranian fuel would sail soon to help ease the country's fuel shortage.

"We sell our oil and its products based on our own decisions and the needs of our friend. Iran is ready to send fuel again to Lebanon if needed," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an online weekly news conference.

"Certainly we cannot see the suffering of the Lebanese people."

On Sunday Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah said the first vessel shipping Iranian fuel to Lebanon, which last Thursday the group announced was about to leave Iran, had already sailed.

Last week Iran's semi-official Nournews news website reported that the fuel shipments to Lebanon were all purchased by a group of Lebanese Shi'ite businessmen.

"We announce our readiness to sell fuel to the Lebanese government in addition to the fuel purchased by the Lebanese Shi'ite businessmen, if the Lebanese government is willing," said Khatibzadeh.

Hezbollah's foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences from the purchase, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.

U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil exports, reimposed in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump exited Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, aim to cut its crude sales to zero.

Hezbollah, founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, has also been targeted by U.S. sanctions. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aEuro zone business boom roared on in August -PMI
RE
04:03aRussia, Iran and China to hold joint drills in Gulf -RIA
RE
04:03aRussia, iran and china to hold joint maritime exercises in the persian gulf in late 2021-early 2022 - ria cites russian ambassador to tehran
RE
04:00aEuro zone ihs markit august flash composite employment pmi at 56.1 (56.1 july); 21-year high
RE
04:00aEuro zone ihs markit august flash services business expectations pmi at 68.6 (69.1 july)
RE
04:00aEuro zone ihs markit august flash manufacturing output pmi at 59.2 (61.1 july)
RE
04:00aEuro zone ihs markit august flash manufacturing input prices pmi at 87.3 (89.2 july)
RE
04:00aUK sends cricket star Botham to bat for British exports
RE
03:56aIran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, says Iranian official
RE
03:55aDollar pauses after biggest weekly rise in two months
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
3EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Positive Start in Prospect as Powell's Take on Tapering Awaited
4Oil prices snap seven-day losing streak, helped by weaker dollar
5VALNEVA SE : VALNEVA : Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine

HOT NEWS