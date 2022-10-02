Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran lawmakers chant "thank you, police" amid growing public fury over woman's death

10/02/2022 | 06:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian lawmakers chanted "thank you, thank you, police" during a parliament session on Sunday, amid weeks of anti-government protests across Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody, Iranian state media reported.

The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's authorities in years, with many calling for the end of more than four decades of Islamic clerical rule.

Pledging allegiance to the Islamic Republic's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the lawmakers chanted: "The blood in our veins is a gift to our leader", a video shared on Iranian state media showed.

Khamenei has not commented on the protests, which began at Amini's funeral on Sept. 17 and quickly spread to Iran's 31 provinces, with all layers of society, including ethnic and religious minorities, taking part.

Despite the growing death toll and a fierce crackdown by security forces using tear gas, clubs, and in some cases, live ammunition, Iranians continue to protest.

Videos on social media showed demonstrations in several cities such as Kermanshah, Shiraz and Mashhad on Sunday, with participants chanting "independence, freedom, death to Khamenei".

Activist Twitter account 1500tasvir, which has more than 160,000 followers, posted a video of protesters in the central city of Isfahan calling for a nationwide strike and setting up a road block to bring truck drivers to their ranks.

Reuters could not verify the videos.

Amini was arrested in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code and died in hospital after falling into a coma.

Iran's police authorities say Amini died of a heart attack and deny claims by her family that she was beaten to death in custody.

The country's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi, who ordered an investigation into Amini's death, said last week that forensics would present a report in "coming days".

Amnesty International said in a statement on Friday that the government crackdown on demonstrations has so far led to the death of at least 52 people, with hundreds injured and thousands arrested. Iranian authorities say many members of the security forces have been killed by "rioters and thugs backed by foreign foes".

Amini's death and the crackdown have drawn international criticism of Iran's rulers, which accuse the United States and some European countries of exploiting the unrest to try to destabilise the Islamic Republic.

Iran said last week it had arrested nine people from Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and other countries for their role in the protests.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:02aFlorida's coast destroyed after Hurricane Ian
RE
06:59aHeavy machinery starts Hurricane Ian clean-up
RE
06:59aRussia says its forces destroy seven artillery depots in Ukraine
RE
06:59aRussian defence ministry: russian military forces hit seven arti…
RE
06:57aPope begs Putin to end 'spiral of violence and death', cites nuclear threat
RE
06:41aIran lawmakers chant "thank you, police" amid growing public fury over woman's death
RE
06:37aUkrainian troops take down pro-Russian flags
RE
06:29aAxa eyes investing at least $98 million in Italy's MPS
RE
06:21aFlorida's coast destroyed after Hurricane Ian
RE
06:19aHeavy machinery starts Hurricane Ian clean-up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
2China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit
3Stellantis boss expects chip supply to remain 'complicated' until end 2..
4Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
5Brazil votes in tense Lula-Bolsonaro presidential contest

HOT NEWS