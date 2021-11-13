Iran not satisfied with fossil fuel language in draft COP26 deal

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday it was not
satisfied with the language in a draft COP26 agreement on
phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and expressed its support for
India, which also criticised richer nations over the pledge.
"We are not satisfied on paragraph 36 on the phase out of
fossil fuel subsidies. We support the Indian delegation related
to fossil fuels," the Iranian delegation told the United Nations
climate summit in Glasgow.
(Reporting by William James and Jake Spring
Writing by Elizabeth Piper
Editing by Mark Potter)