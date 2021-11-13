Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran not satisfied with fossil fuel language in draft COP26 deal

11/13/2021 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday it was not satisfied with the language in a draft COP26 agreement on phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and expressed its support for India, which also criticised richer nations over the pledge.

"We are not satisfied on paragraph 36 on the phase out of fossil fuel subsidies. We support the Indian delegation related to fossil fuels," the Iranian delegation told the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. (Reporting by William James and Jake Spring Writing by Elizabeth Piper Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30pCOP26 : India, China, U.S. and EU representatives meeting on coal phaseout - delegate
RE
01:25pJetmakers push freighters, 787 timing in hands of regulators
RE
01:08pCOP26 : India, China, U.S. and EU representatives meeting on coal phaseout - delegation
RE
01:08pCOP26 : India, china, us and eu discussing coal phase out language - indian delegate
RE
01:00pARGUS MEDIA : Negotiations edge closer to Article 6 agreement
PU
12:40pFOSSIL FUEL SUBSIDIES, COAL IN NEW COP 26 TEXT : Update
PU
12:35pCOP26 : Uk cop26 president sharma says if any of us tug at threads of deal it will unravel
RE
12:08pIran not satisfied with fossil fuel language in draft COP26 deal
RE
12:08pCOP26 : Iran delegate tells cop26 plenary session: we are not happy with language in deal on fossil fuels
RE
11:41aIndia's Modi holds talks on criminal risks related to cryptocurrencies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ACIA Aero Leasing Signs LOI with Universal Hydrogen for Up to 30 Region..
2Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
3Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties
4Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast, sees faster replacements
5S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..

HOT NEWS