Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran nuclear talks restart in Vienna

12/27/2021 | 10:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An eighth round of talks aimed at salvaging the Iran nuclear deal kicked off in Vienna on Monday.

Tehran has maintained its focus on one side of the original 2015 bargain, demanding sanctions against it be lifted.

They've also refused to meet directly with U.S. officials, forcing the deal's remaining parties to shuttle between the two sides.

Little remains of the original deal.

It had lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activity.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

That prompted Tehran to breach and even exceed many of those nuclear restrictions.

The previous round of talks ended a little over a week ago after adding some new Iranian demands, with Western powers warning that time was running out for negotiations.

Iran insists all U.S. sanctions must be lifted before steps are taken on the nuclear side, while Western negotiators say both demands must be balanced.

U.S. sanctions have slashed Iran's oil exports, its main source of revenue.

Tehran does not disclose data, but shipping assessments suggest a fall from around 2.8 million barrels per day in 2018 a fraction of that volume, as low as 200,000.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.38% 78.65 Delayed Quote.48.36%
WTI -0.09% 75.735 Delayed Quote.53.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aFARM AID : Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol on America's farming crisis
RE
12:15aIndia committee recommends emergency use authorisation for Merck's COVID-19 pill - report
RE
12:08aADB sees Asia Pacific remittances up 6.7% in 2021, 5.9% in 2022
RE
12:06aOil prices extend gains as worries over fuel demand recede
RE
12:03aMalaysia's Petronas says COVID-19 variants to keep oil demand uncertain
RE
12:02aIndonesia detects local Omicron case - health official
RE
12/28Australia COVID numbers hit a peak as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics
RE
12/27U.S. says supports Somali PM's efforts for quick, credible vote
RE
12/27China agriculture ministry to approve more domestic GMO corn types
RE
12/27China Hongqiao to move aluminium smelting capacity to Yunnan province
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
2Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears
3'We have more work to do,' Biden says, pledges more COVID tests
4Iran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief
5Gold flat as U.S yields, dollar remain steady

HOT NEWS