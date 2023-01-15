Iran restricts supply of cheap oil to Syria, doubles the price for crude -WSJ
01/15/2023 | 07:04am EST
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Iranian officials have told Syria
they would now have to pay more for additional shipments of oil,
which will double the price to a market rate of more than $70 a
barrel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Iran has also refused new deliveries on credit and asked
Syria to pay in advance for new oil supply, WSJ said.
(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan
Fenton)