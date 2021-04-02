Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Iran's Economic Update — April 2021

04/02/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Years of sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic have mounted pressures on the Iranian economy. Fiscal space remains constrained due to a decline in oil revenues and the cost of COVID-19 mitigation measures, which caused a surge in government debt. Restricted access to foreign reserves due to U.S. sanctions led to a sharp exchange rate depreciation, which in turn heightened inflation. Job losses through the pandemic and high inflation deteriorated welfare, particularly that of already vulnerable households. 

Recent developments

Despite an initial COVID-19 induced shock to GDP, a strong rebound in mid-2020 led to a modest economic expansion in 2020/21. The COVID-19 output loss since Feb 2020 was less pronounced than in other countries as Iran's economy had already contracted by 12% over the previous two years. The economic recovery in Q3 and Q4-2020 was stronger than expected both in oil and non-oil sectors, which grew by 16% and 3.1% YoY, respectively.

Iran's economic outlook hinges on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pace of global economic recovery. The GDP recovery is projected to be slow and gradual due to a slow vaccination rollout and weak demand from regional trading partners. Inflation is forecast to decrease but remain above 20% on average in the medium term. With limited fiscal space and high inflation, economic pressures on poor households will continue. Better targeting of cash transfers can help reduce mitigation costs.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 13:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aSTAR BULK CARRIERS  : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)
PU
09:32aPerformance of the NBS RTGS system, clearing system, and interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments in March
PU
09:32aNBS IPS system in March
PU
09:31aLTC PROPERTIES  : Senior Management to Participate in the 2nd Annual Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference
BU
09:31aSOCIAL LEVERAGE ACQUISITION CORP I  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing April 5, 2021
BU
09:28aTesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
RE
09:27aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP  : Exceeds Five-Year Community Commitment, Achieves $41.6 Billion in Support Against $32 Billion Goal
BU
09:26aUS March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops
RE
09:26aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D  : Insurance Supervision Agency's adjusted recommendation regarding dividend payments
PU
09:25aAirbus and Dassault agree joint FCAS fighter proposal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. job growth accelerates in March; unemployment rate falls to 6.0%
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
4AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
5Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ