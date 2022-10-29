Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Iran's Guards head tells protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'

10/29/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Forty-day memorial for Qassem Soleimani at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran

(Reuters) -The commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets.

"Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," he said.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police last month.

They have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

Rights groups have said at least 250 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested across Iran.

On Friday, video footage on social media showed protesters calling for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in the crackdown on demonstrators.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:07aMan arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges
RE
05:55aMali industrial gold output at risk of missing targets, says ministry
RE
05:33aIran's Guards head tells protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
RE
04:39aOctopus Energy to buy failed British energy supplier Bulb
RE
04:38aBiden to travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for November summits - White House
RE
04:36aIvanka Trump accepts Czech state award on behalf of late mother Ivana
RE
04:35aTaiwan celebrates diversity, equality in east Asia's largest Pride march
RE
04:15aKazMunayGas expects Kashagan's oil processing complex to restart in coming days
RE
04:11aChina's Evergrande delivers first electric vehicles
RE
03:38aRussia says U.S. lowers 'nuclear threshold' by deploying new nuclear bombs in Europe
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate
2Elon Musk Says "To Be Super Clear, We Have Not Yet Made Any Changes To ..
3Neogen : SOFT (Society of Forensic Toxicologists)
4KazMunayGas expects Kashagan's oil processing complex to restart in com..
5Russia says U.S. lowers 'nuclear threshold' by deploying new nuclear bo..

HOT NEWS