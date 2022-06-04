Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran's Khamenei blames unrest on 'enemies' out to overthrow Islamic Republic

06/04/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran

(Reuters) -Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday blamed recent protests in Iran on foreign "enemies" seeking to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

He also said the United States and its allies were waging a "psychological war" against Iran by accusing it of piracy for seizing two Greek ships after the United States confiscated Iranian oil from a tanker.

"Today, the enemies' most important hope for striking a blow at the country is based on popular protests," Khamenei said, referring to week-long protests over the collapse of a building in southwestern Iran last month that killed 37 people.

"They hope to turn the people against the Islamic establishment and the Islamic Republic through psychological work, activities on the internet and cyberspace ... and by spending money and recruiting mercenaries."

"But the enemies' calculation is as wrong as many earlier ones," he said in a televised speech on the 33rd anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Authorities have blamed the collapse of the 10-storey residential and commercial building in Abadan on local corruption and lax safety and say 13 people, including mayors and other officials, have so far been arrested for construction violations.

Protesters, however, say the disaster stemmed from government negligence and entrenched graft and have chanted slogans against officials, including Khamenei.

Iranians have reported disrupted internet services, an apparent attempt to stop the use of social media to organise rallies and disseminate videos. Authorities have warned people to follow just official media and eschew "rumours" from social media.

The United States, which has imposed tough sanctions on Iran, confiscated the Iranian oil cargo on the Iranian-flagged Pegas that Greece impounded off its coast in April. Tehran retaliated by seizing two Greek ships on May 27.

Yet the world's media accuses Iran of piracy, Khamenei said. "Who is the pirate here? You stole our oil. We took it back from you. Taking back a stolen good is no theft."

(mailto:dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.comEditing by Frances Kerry and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aPrinces Charles and William to deliver Jubilee tributes to Queen Elizabeth
RE
10:16aPrinces Charles and William to deliver Jubilee tributes to Queen Elizabeth
RE
10:16aIsrael detains four Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast
RE
09:56aCongo auditor says $400 million went missing from state mining company
RE
09:31aHundreds gather to mark Tiananmen anniversary in Taiwan
RE
09:30aFifth person found dead after German train derailment
RE
09:25aEurope's south expects over 150,000 migrant arrivals this year - minister
RE
09:23aMadrid summit not a deadline for decision on Finland and Sweden's NATO bids, says Turkey
RE
09:22aFifth person found dead after German train derailment
RE
09:20aEurope's south expects over 150,000 migrant arrivals this year - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 7-Ukraine says Russian troops are pushed back in key eastern cit..
2Congo auditor says $400 million went missing from state mining company
3Russia says it shoots down Ukrainian military plane with weapons
4Teaser: UEG Araucária S.A. (UEGA) June 03, 2022
5UCB : Financial Reporting Document

HOT NEWS