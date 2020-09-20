Log in
Iran's Rouhani says U.S. faces defeat in bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions

09/20/2020 | 08:52am EDT
A man displays the Iranian currency at Ferdowsi square in Tehran

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States faces defeat in its move to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, as Washington declared all U.N. sanctions on Iran had been restored.

"America is approaching a certain defeat in its sanctions move ... It faced defeat and negative response from the international community," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

"We will never yield to U.S. pressure and Iran will give a crushing response to America's bullying," he said.

The Iranian rial fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Sunday following the Trump administration's declaration.

The U.S. currency was offered for as much as 273,000 rials, up from 267,800 rials on Saturday, according to foreign exchange site Bonbast.com, which tracks the unofficial market.

Iran has dismissed the U.S. sanctions move as "void and illegal" and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Saturday he cannot take any action on the U.S. declaration because "there would appear to be uncertainty" on the issue.

The three European parties to the nuclear deal - France, Britain and Germany - said in a statement on Sunday that any decision or action taken to reimpose U.N. sanctions "would be incapable of legal effect" because Washington used a mechanism agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which the United States quit in 2018.

However, Trump plans to issue an executive order allowing him to impose U.S. sanctions on anyone violating sanctions against Iran.

The Iranian foreign ministry described Washington's efforts as "futile," adding that "the U.S. approach is a major threat to the international peace and security and an unprecedented threat to the U.N. and the Security Council." “Iran emphasizes that if the U.S., directly or with the cooperation of a number of its allies, makes any move in line with these threats, it will face a serious reaction and should account for all its dangerous consequences,” the ministry said in a statement, without elaborating. Washington has unilaterally reimposed sanctions on Iran since 2018, which combined with a drop in oil prices have crippled the economy in Iran, which also has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East with 24,301 deaths.

Iran's rial has lost about 75% of its value since 2018. (Additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 43.06 Delayed Quote.-34.44%
WTI 0.04% 40.876 Delayed Quote.-33.38%
