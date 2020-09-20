Iran's Rouhani says U.S. faces defeat in bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States faces defeat in
its move to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran, Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday, as
Washington declared all U.N. sanctions on Iran had been
restored.
"America is approaching a certain defeat in its sanctions
move ... It faced defeat and negative response from the
international community. We will never yield to U.S. pressure
and Iran will give a crushing response to America's bullying,"
Rouhani said.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi
Editing by David Goodman)