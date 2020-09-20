Log in
Iran's Rouhani says U.S. faces defeat in bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions

09/20/2020 | 08:21am EDT

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States faces defeat in its move to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday, as Washington declared all U.N. sanctions on Iran had been restored.

"America is approaching a certain defeat in its sanctions move ... It faced defeat and negative response from the international community. We will never yield to U.S. pressure and Iran will give a crushing response to America's bullying," Rouhani said.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by David Goodman)

