Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran's Shamkhani says it has a right to continue nuclear research

02/05/2022 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
France's top diplomat Emmanuel Bonne shakes hands with Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran in Tehran

(Reuters) - Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Saturday that it has a right to continue nuclear research and development that cannot be curbed by any agreement.

"Iran's legal right to continue research and development and maintain its peaceful nuclear capabilities and achievements, side by side with its security ... cannot be curbed by any agreement," Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in a post on Twitter.

The United States on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran enter the final stretch.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40aLibyan output down by 100,000 bpd over weather, storage problems
RE
03:35aApproval of COVID vaccine made in South Africa could take 3 years, WHO says
RE
03:25aOffers stay high, light grades favoured
RE
03:17aSudanese protest group refuses to meet with UN representative
RE
03:10aIslamic State claims responsibility for eastern Congo jail break
RE
03:09aThousands take to the streets of Bamako in anti-French protest
RE
03:03aMoroccan rescuers get closer to child trapped in well
RE
03:01aExploded Nigerian oil storage vessel was 'old, badly maintained' -sources
RE
03:00aOSCE plans to send larger team of observers for Hungary elections
RE
02:59aTunisia to issue national subscription to cover part of 2022 state budget needs -official gazette
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
4Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..
5Avenatti convicted of defrauding ex-client Stormy Daniels, sealing U.S...

HOT NEWS