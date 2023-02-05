Advanced search
Iran's Supreme leader pardons large number of security-related prisoners linked to protests - state TV

02/05/2023 | 05:57am EST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prays during a meeting with a group of girls in Tehran

"Prisoners not facing charges of spying for foreign agencies, having direct contact with foreign agents, committing intentional murder and injury, committing destruction and arson of state property, or not having a private plaintiff in their case will be pardoned," state media said.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including many arrested in recent anti-government protests over security-related charges, state media reported on Sunday. 

The pardons were announced in honour of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

According to the HRANA activist news agency, about 20,000 people have been arrested over anti-government protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish Iranian woman, in September.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
