Iran's Supreme leader pardons large number of security-related prisoners linked to protests - state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including many arrested in recent anti-government protests over security-related charges, state media reported on Sunday.

The pardons were announced in honour of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

According to the HRANA activist news agency, about 20,000 people have been arrested over anti-government protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish Iranian woman, in September.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)