Iran's Zarif calls on neighbours to cooperate following Trump's defeat

CAIRO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Iranian foreign minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif called on his country's neighbours to cooperate in
achieving common interests, following U.S President Donald
Trump's defeat in the presidential election.
"Trump is gone, and we and our neighbours will stay. Betting
on foreigners does not bring security, and disappoints. We
extend our hands to our neighbours to cooperate in achieving the
common interests of our peoples and countries. We call on
everyone to embrace dialogue as the only way to end differences
and tensions. Together to build a better future for our region,"
Zarif Tweeted in Arabic late on Sunday.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; writing by Samar Hassan; editing
by Giles Elgood)