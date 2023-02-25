Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Iran's currency slides to record low as savers buy dollars

02/25/2023 | 09:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A currency dealer holds U.S. dollars and Iranian rials in an exchange shop in Tehran

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's rial currency sank to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday despite central bank measures aimed at cooling demand for foreign currency from savers worried about inflation and the country's economic prospects.

The rial was trading at 575,000 on the unofficial free market against the dollar, compared to 540,000 on Friday, according to foreign exchange site Bonbast.com. The website bazar360.com also gave the rate as 575,000.

With annual inflation running at more than 50%, Iranians have been trying to protect the value of their savings by buying foreign currency or gold.

Seeking to cool the market and ease demand for dollars, the central bank on Saturday lifted a ban on private exchange shops selling hard currencies.

Last week, it opened an exchange centre to allow ordinary Iranians to purchase foreign currency, but some market analysts said the move had yet to dampen appetite for greenbacks.

"While some analysts expected that, with the opening of this centre, emotional trading on the free market would decrease, the dollar continued its upward movement ... and the fervour has become even more intense on the futures market," economic website Ecoiran said.

The rial has lost nearly 45% of its value since nationwide protests following the death in police custody of a young Kurdish Iranian woman began in September.

The unrest has posed one of the biggest challenges to theocratic rule in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Foreign exchange traders say the rial's depreciation stems partly from the unrest and Iran's increased isolation in the face of Western sanctions over its human rights record and Russia's use of Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.

The reimposition of U.S. sanctions in 2018 by then President Donald Trump have harmed Iran's economy by limiting Tehran's oil exports and access to foreign currency.

Since September, nuclear talks between Iran and world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions have stalled, worsening economic expectations for Iran's future.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.02% 0.6723 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
BRENT OIL 0.83% 82.81 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.1939 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7344 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.0543 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012066 Delayed Quote.0.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.08% 0.61629 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 75.8 Delayed Quote.4.69%
WTI 0.00% 76.482 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
Latest news "Economy"
03:15a27 dead in southern Italy after suspected migrant shipwreck - reports
RE
03:00aUK PM Sunak "giving everything" to seal EU deal for Northern Ireland
AN
02:35aPutin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
RE
02:32aThousands without power amid California winter storms
RE
02:07aTwitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts- The Information
RE
01:55aUkraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
RE
01:46aTwitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts - the infor…
RE
01:22aGambling hub Macau drops COVID mask mandate for most locations
RE
01:20aAustralian professor among three hostages released in Papua New Guinea - report
RE
12:14aAustralia's treasurer says curbing inflation remains economic 'main game'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
2China's EU ambassador says EU leaders may visit China by mid-2023
3Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works
4Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
5Russia's UN diplomat accuses West of arm twisting in vote isolating Mos..

HOT NEWS