Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran's draft fiscal budget targets 8% growth - president

12/12/2021 | 04:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi presented a draft fiscal budget on Sunday that targets an 8% economic growth in the next Iranian year which starts on March 21.

“The growth projects include 4.5% in investment growth and 3.5% in productivity growth,” Raisi told parliament in a speech carried live on state television. He did not give a total figure for the budget.

The draft budget for the new Iranian year that starts on March 21 is based on 1.2 million barrels per day in oil exports, the official IRNA news agency said.

The selling price of Iranian oil has been projected at $60 in the draft budget, it added.

The semi-official Tasnim news site said the draft budget allocates about $5 billion dollars to strengthen Iran’s defense program.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in a report in June that Iran’s economic recovery is likely to be modest should it revive a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers without expanding the scope of the pact.

Iran and world powers are negotiating in Vienna to reinstate the nuclear agreement, which Washington abandoned three years ago and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

The draft budget has to be passed by parliament and approved by a clerical body that vets legislation before it becomes law. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Gareth Jones and Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.76% 75.32 Delayed Quote.43.17%
WTI 2.01% 71.935 Delayed Quote.46.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aHealth costs during pandemic pushed over half a billion people into poverty
RE
06:27aNewspaper says Alibaba has fired employee who accused former co-worker of sexual assault
RE
06:12aBank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs
RE
04:26aIran's draft fiscal budget targets 8% growth - president
RE
03:46aIran's draft budget projects 1.2 million bpd in oil exports - IRNA
RE
03:46aIranian draft budget is based on 1.2 million bpd in oil exports, priced at 53 euros per barrel - irna
RE
03:29aIran's draft fiscal budget targets 8% growth - president
RE
03:00aBlinken heads to Southeast Asia to deepen cooperation on China pushback
RE
03:00aHow Poland blew its chance to get billions in EU recovery cash
RE
01:56aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Busy container ports herald China's robust foreign trade
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs
2Aramex : Notification from the company
3Iran's draft fiscal budget targets 8% growth - president
4Blinken heads to Southeast Asia to deepen cooperation on China pushback
5Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery pla..

HOT NEWS