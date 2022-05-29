Iran's energy export revenue up 60% in March-May vs year ago - oil ministry media

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Iran's energy export revenue is
60% higher in the first two months of the Iranian year (March 21
to May 21) compared to the same period a year ago, an official
from the Iranian oil ministry told the ministry's SHANA news
agency on Sunday.
The official did not give a reason for the jump in revenue
which comes as oil prices have nearly doubled from a year ago
because of the war in Ukraine and the global post-pandemic
economic recovery.
The Iranian government says it continues to export oil
despite U.S. sanctions re-imposed in 2018 after former U.S.
President Donald Trump withdrew from an agreement to restrain
Iran's nuclear program.
Talks to revive the 2015 accord, and allow U.S. sanctions to
be removed, have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran's
insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary
Guard Corps from the U.S. list of designated terrorist
organizations.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom
Editing by Mark Potter)