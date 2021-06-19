Iran's foreign minister says Raisi is new elected president

ANKARA, June 19 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister said on
Saturday that hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi was the country's new
elected president and everyone would have to work with him from
now on.
Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaking a day after millions of
Iranians voted in a contest that critics boycotted over economic
woes and political restrictions, said Raisi would lead Iran
well.
Zarif also told a diplomacy forum in the Turkish resort of
Antalya that issues in Iran's nuclear talks with Western powers
were not insurmountable and he hoped to achieve a result before
August.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans and John
Stonestreet)