Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Iran's future on U.N. women's rights body to be decided Dec. 14

11/29/2022 | 06:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A U.S. push for Iran to be removed from a U.N. women's equality and empowerment body will be voted on Dec. 14, diplomats said on Monday as Washington lobbies for Tehran to be punished over its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests.

The United States on Monday circulated a draft resolution on the move, seen by Reuters, that also denounces Iran's policies as "flagrantly contrary to the human rights of women and girls and to the mandate of the Commission on the Status of Women."

Iran has just started a four-year term on the 45-member commission, which meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The U.S.-drafted resolution would "remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term."

The 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) will vote on whether to oust Iran from the commission.

"The U.S. and others have been actively working the phones to garner support to remove Iran from the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women," said a U.N. diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. "It seems like they're making traction - including with some initially hesitant countries."

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in September. The unrest has turned into a popular revolt by Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

Iran has blamed its foreign enemies and their agents for the unrest.

The Geneva-based U.N. Rights Council last week voted to appoint an independent investigation into Iran's deadly repression of protests, passing the motion to cheers of activists. Tehran accused Western states of using the council to target Iran in an "appalling and disgraceful" move.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:10aOnce arcane job openings survey becomes darling of Fed's eye
RE
06:09aSterling gains against softening dollar
RE
06:07aU.S.-backed force in Syria wants 'stronger' U.S. warning for Turkey
RE
06:07aCanada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
RE
06:07aIran's future on U.N. women's rights body to be decided Dec. 14
RE
06:05aMexico's s&p/bvm ipc stock index to gain 6.9% to 55…
RE
06:05aBrazil's bovespa stock index set to gain 13% to 123…
RE
06:05aBrazil stocks set to rally 13% by end-2023 despite policy uncertainty
RE
06:03aChina lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
RE
06:03aU.S. Supreme Court to hear fight over Biden immigration enforcement policy
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
5Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Continued Worries Ove..

HOT NEWS