Iran's protests are rippling through the World Cup

protesting at the World Cup
While some voiced support
for anti-government protesters
"Women, life, freedom. They won't let us speak. They want to censor us even here in Qatar."
others spoke out against them
or tried to drown them out
"The whole match I was just crying and shaking because before the match already they were everywhere and trying to be loud and stopping us from speaking or saying anything in front of the camera."
Mahsa Amini's death in custody sparked
broad anti-government protests in Iran
Authorities have responded with deadly force
"My priority is not soccer, it is not World Cup. My priority is my people in Iran, who are fighting with Islamic regime with empty hands for their basic rights."
Ahead of Friday's match, several fans
said security stopped them or friends
from taking symbols of support
for the protesters into the stadium
This woman was photographed inside
FIFA rules ban items with 'political, offensive, or discriminatory messages'
The soccer team is traditionally a huge source of pride in Iran
In its opening match, the team stayed silent during the national anthem
In its second game players were seen quietly singing along