Iran's rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Iranian rial fell to a new low
against the U.S. dollar on Saturday as the economy reels under
pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. sanctions.
The dollar was selling for as much as 304,300 rials on the
unofficial market, up from 295,940 on Friday, according to the
foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.
The economic daily Donya-e-Eqtesad’s website gave the dollar
rate as 303,300, up 6,000 rials from Friday.
The currency has lost about 56% of its value in 2020 as a
drop in oil prices has deepened the economic crisis in the
country, which also has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the
Middle East.
The official exchange rate - used mostly for imports of
state-subsidised food and medicine - is 42,000 rials per dollar.
The United States on Thursday slapped fresh sanctions on
Iran's financial sector, targeting 18 banks to further choke off
Iranian revenues as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran weeks
ahead of the U.S. election.
Iranian central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati dismissed
the sanctions as political propaganda and played down their
practical impact.
“What needs to be decided in this regard was decided two
years ago,” Hemmati was quoted as saying by Iranian media.
“Therefore, the banks that were party to the agreement with Iran
have decided to continue trading with Iran.”
Analysts said the sanctions may further deter European and
other foreign banks from working with Iran, even for permitted
humanitarian transactions.
