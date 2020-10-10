Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran's rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 04:57am EDT

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Iranian rial fell to a new low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday as the economy reels under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. sanctions.

The dollar was selling for as much as 304,300 rials on the unofficial market, up from 295,940 on Friday, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.

The economic daily Donya-e-Eqtesad’s website gave the dollar rate as 303,300, up 6,000 rials from Friday.

The currency has lost about 56% of its value in 2020 as a drop in oil prices has deepened the economic crisis in the country, which also has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East.

The official exchange rate - used mostly for imports of state-subsidised food and medicine - is 42,000 rials per dollar.

The United States on Thursday slapped fresh sanctions on Iran's financial sector, targeting 18 banks to further choke off Iranian revenues as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran weeks ahead of the U.S. election.

Iranian central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati dismissed the sanctions as political propaganda and played down their practical impact.

“What needs to be decided in this regard was decided two years ago,” Hemmati was quoted as saying by Iranian media. “Therefore, the banks that were party to the agreement with Iran have decided to continue trading with Iran.”

Analysts said the sanctions may further deter European and other foreign banks from working with Iran, even for permitted humanitarian transactions. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com, Editing by William Maclean)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aIran's rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels
RE
04:50aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Domestic travel over Golden Week holiday injects vitality into China's economy
PU
04:46aItaly creates new company to press ahead with Alitalia nationalisation plan
RE
04:46aDaimler labour chief urges lawmakers to promote car charging
RE
04:41aJapan to ease curbs on short-term business travel with Vietnam - Yomiuri
RE
04:41aItaly business lobby sees 10% GDP contraction this year, "partial" rebound in 2021
RE
04:41aMalaysia Airlines boss says may have to shut down if restructuring plan fails - report
RE
04:25aISABEL SCHNABEL :  The ECB's independence in times of mounting public debt
PU
04:04aMalaysia airlines group ceo says 'no choice but to shut it down' if creditors do not support restructuring plan -the edge weekly
RE
04:04aMalaysia airlines group ceo says lessors and creditors 'will have to sacrifice' to make restructuring plan work -the edge weekly
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street finishes up as stimulus talks continue
2S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
3TAKE FIVE: Banks, bottom lines, Brexit
4Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
5ALPHABET INC. : Too Complex to Break Up' Is the New 'Too Big to -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group