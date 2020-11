TEHRAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised on Saturday to retaliate for the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist and said his nuclear work would continue.

Khamenei made the comment on his Twitter feed, a day after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an ambush near the Iranian capital.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Edmund Blair)