Iran says Durra gas field is a joint Iran-Kuwait-Saudi field

03/26/2022 | 12:23am EDT
March 26 (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday that the Durra gas field is a joint Iran-Kuwait-Saudi Arabia gas field and that Tehran reserves the right to exploit it.

Kuwait said last Monday that it had signed a document with Saudi Arabia to develop the Durra field.

"The Arash/Al-Durra gas field is a joint field between Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia," Iran's foreign ministery said in a tweet.

"Parts of it are located in areas between Iran and Kuwait whose water boundaries have not been been defined. The Islamic Republic of Iran also reserves the right to exploit the gas field," it said. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
