Iran says Iraq to release $125 mln of frozen funds for vaccines

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Iraq has agreed to transfer $125
million of frozen Iranian funds to a European bank for the
purchase of 16 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Iranian Energy
Minister Reza Ardakanian was quoted as saying by state media on
Saturday.
Iran, the hardest hit Middle Eastern country by COVID-19,
has complained that U.S. sanctions were preventing it from
making payments to buy vaccines.
Ardakanian said the payments would go towards the purchase
of vaccines from the World Health Organization (WHO) - sponsored
global COVAX vaccine-sharing plan, state news agency IRNA
reported.
There was no immediate confirmation by Iraqi officials of
the reported release of Iran’s funds for the purchase of
vaccines.
While holding talks with world powers in Vienna to revive
its 2015 nuclear accord, Tehran has demanded the release of $20
billion of its oil revenue it says has been frozen in countries
such as Iraq, South Korea and China due to U.S. sanctions since
2018.
