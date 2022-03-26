Iran says Saudi-Kuwaiti deal on Durra gas development 'illegal'

March 26 (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday that a document
signed between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait this week to develop the
Durra gas field was "illegal" since Tehran also has a share in
the field and must be included in any action to operate and
develop the field.
Kuwait signed a document with Saudi Arabia to develop the
Durra field, which is expected to produce 1 billion standard
cubic feet per day of gas and 84,000 barrels per day of
condensates, according to a statement last Monday by the Kuwait
Petroleum Corporation.
"The Arash/Al-Durra gas field is a joint field between Iran,
Kuwait and Saudi Arabia," Iran's foreign ministry said in a
tweet.
"Parts of it are located in areas between Iran and Kuwait
whose water boundaries have not been defined. The Islamic
Republic of Iran also reserves the right to exploit the gas
field," it said.
Iranian media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed
Khatibzadeh as saying: "The recent move by Kuwait and Saudi
Arabia in the framework of a cooperation document is contrary to
what has been previously negotiated, and is illegal.
"Any action in the operation and development of this field
must be in coordination with all three countries," it added.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)